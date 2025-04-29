Yogi Babu completes dubbing for his portions in Ajmal, Udhaya-starrer 'Accused'

Chennai, April 29 (IANS) Actor Yogi Babu, who plays one of the three leads in director Prabhu Srinivas’s upcoming film ‘Accused’, has now completed dubbing for his portions in the film.

Actor Udhaya, who apart from playing one of the three leads in the film is also one of the producers of the film, took to his X timeline on Tuesday to share the news.

Taking to his X timeline, Udhaya wrote, "@yogiibabuorginal sir dubbing wrapped. Audio Launch Update Soon.Worldwide Release Soon. #Accused #Teaser #Udhaya #Ajmal #Yogibabu #Jhanvika #PrabhuSrinivas #NarenBalakumar"

A teaser which was released by the makers recently showed that Ajmal plays a police constable while Udhaya plays a convict in the film. The teaser begins with Ajmal signing the register at the Puzhal central prison and taking custody of Udhaya, a convict. It is evident that he has been assigned the task of escorting the prisoner some where. However, transporting the prisoner is not as easy as it seems....

The film, apart from featuring actor Yogi Babu as the third lead, also has well known director Prabhu Solomon playing an important role in the film.

The shooting of the film, which started in January this year, has been completed. Sources say that the film is all set to hit screens soon.

Made under the banners of Jaeshan Studios, Sri Dayakaran Cine Productions, and MIY Studios, 'Accused' is a film produced on a grand budget by A.L. Udhaya, ‘Daya’ N. Panneerselvam, and M. Thangavel.

Directed by Prabhu Srinivas, a renowned director in the Kannada film industry known for his successful films, the film marks the silver jubilee year of Udhaya.

For the first time, Udhaya will be seen along with Ajmal and Yogi Babu in 'Accused'. The movie features popular Kannada actress Jahnvika as the female lead.

‘Accused’, a gangster drama, explores the idea that not everyone accused of a crime is guilty. It delves into how even good people can be affected by the errors in the system and turn gangsters. This film marks the first collaboration of Udhaya with Ajmal and Yogi Babu.

The cinematography of the film has been handled by Maruthanayagam I. Music for the film is by Naren Balakumar and editing is by renowned editor K L Praveen. The action sequences have been choreographed by the famous stunt director Stunt Silva.

