Yogesh Tripathi plans to surprise his on-screen family with home-cooked meals this Diwali

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Actor Yogesh Tripathi, who is best known for his role of Daroga Happu Singh in the sitcom ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’, shared how his wife has given him a to-do list for pre-Diwali preparations. He also revealed his plan to surprise his on-screen family on the festival.

The country will be celebrating Diwali on November 12 this year, and as the festival is approaching, the actors have also started their preparations for the same.

Speaking of his pre-Diwali plans, Yogesh said: “Our Diwali celebrations this year will be like they always are for my family and me. We will do the usual Laxmi Pujan at our home, and later join our kids and neighbours in our Mumbai community for some cheerful fireworks fun.”

“This tradition is an important part of our lives. Even though the festival is still a bit away, my wife has given me a to-do list. I will set aside some time for Diwali shopping with the family. We will all come together for a thorough cleaning to prepare for the arrival of Goddess Laxmi,” he shared.

Yogesh further said: “This Diwali, I plan to surprise my on-screen family by bringing them some home-cooked meals when we resume work after the festivities. I haven't decided on the menu yet, but I will make that choice soon.”

“I've started my Diwali shopping during my recent visit to Gwalior for Navratri. I picked up some handcrafted items from Bada Bazaar, which I will use to decorate our home,” he added.

Meanwhile, in the current track of ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’, Happu (Yogesh Tripathi) promises Rajesh (Geetanjali Mishra) to observe the Karwachauth fast for her. However, Katori Amma (Himani Shivpuri) disapproves as she does not believe in husbands fasting for their wives. Beni (Vishwanath Chatterjee) vents his frustration to Happu, blaming him for his wife Bimlesh's (Sapna Sikarwar) insisting on observing the fast.

The show airs on &TV.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.