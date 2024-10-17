Yami Gautam shares pictures with her father and his National Award for his Punjabi film

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Actress Yami Gautam, who was last seen in ‘Article 370’, is over the moon with her father Mukesh Gautam’s National Award win.

After heaping praise on her father earlier on social media, the actress again took to her Instagram on Thursday, and shared two pictures with him while flaunting the National Award.

Mukesh Gautam clinched the National Award for the Best Punjabi Feature Film for his movie, ‘Baghi Di Dhee’.

The actress also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “Only if I could express how happy & emotional my heart felt at this moment. My father, Mr Mukesh Gautam, winning a National award, is a true testimony of the fact that you need not belong to anyone but your own conscience to stand the test of time & make it happen. My father’ ethics, passion towards his work & honesty in life are his biggest assets & most important legacy for his children”.

She further mentioned, “From being my best guiding voice - be it from giving the most clear instructions in order to board my first train alone to narrating some of his most memorable experiences during his journey of work, his disappointments, his ability to find happiness in whatever he did & just giving his best regardless of how hard the situation has been, to sharing some of the best philosophy good morning quotes on family group”.

“My dad never gave my recommendation to anyone, for he said very clearly that it’s going to be my own journey- full of hardships just like his , but in the end , should I choose to stay resilient & work on my craft , that will yield the best fruit of my own labour. He has always stood by me, my siblings & has protected us in every way that a father can. So here is celebrating MG sir , as my camera shy dad loves to be addressed by his grand kids now”, she added.

