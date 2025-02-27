Yami Gautam says hubby Aditya Dhar is pulling out all stops to make ‘Durandhar’ a cinematic hit

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Actress Yami Gautam has opened up about her husband, director Aditya Dhar's ambitious upcoming project, "Durandhar,” with Ranveer Singh.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the 'Bala' actress revealed that Aditya is leaving no stone unturned in his pursuit of creating a groundbreaking cinematic experience. Yami, who is eagerly awaiting the film's release, shared her excitement and praised the dedication of the entire team working on the project. While she didn't confirm her involvement in Durandhar, Gautam said, “I don’t know yet! But as his wife, I can tell you one thing—this film is going to be an incredible experience. The audience is not prepared for what they’re about to witness. Aditya is going to surprise everyone once again.”

She added, “I have seen how hard he has worked on the script and how much effort the entire team is putting into this film. He truly values his audience, and they are working day and night to deliver a cinematic experience that is worth every penny and moment of your time. I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

"Durandhar" also stars Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles. The film is set during the early days of R&AW, when India's intelligence agencies were just starting to develop and establish themselves.

Further, when asked about her approach to choosing scripts, Yami emphasized the importance of connecting with the story on a personal level. She shared, “I rely on my instincts. I make a conscious effort not to get too comfortable with what I’ve previously done or what I consider my strengths. I don't overanalyze. The first feeling I get after reading a script—whether it excites me or challenges me—guides my decision. I strive to be as versatile as possible and stay true to my choices. There is always a deliberate effort behind making something appear effortless. It’s about consistently working in a certain direction and taking on roles that push my boundaries.”

Work-wise, Yami was recently seen in the Netflix film 'Dhoom Dhaam' with Pratik Gandhi. Directed by Rishab Seth and produced by Aditya and Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios, the film was released on February 14.

