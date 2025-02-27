Trisha told me that I had cast her as the villain of VTV, says Gautham Menon

Chennai, Feb 27 (IANS) Ace director Gautham Menon, whose immensely popular romantic drama Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (VTV) completed 15 years recently, has recalled with a laugh how Trisha, who played the female lead of the film, kept worrying that people would hate her.

However, Trisha’s character in the film, Jessie, turned out to be one of the most loved characters by fans and film buffs.

Speaking on a number of things about the film, Gautham recalled that at the end of the film, Trisha was worried that people would hate her character.

“Trisha, who at the end of the film, kept saying, ‘I am the villain in this film. Gautham, you have cast me as the villain in this film. People are going to hate me.' I told her "They will hate you but they will love you also." I remember this discussion like it happened yesterday,” Gautham said with a smile.

The ace director also recalled fondly his association with music director A R Rahman for the very first time.

“My first collaboration with Rahman sir, which I will never forget till the end because it was so beautiful. When the magic unfolded in his studio itself I was so inspired to shoot the songs. I remember playing the songs to a few people at home. And my immediate close team celebrating the music already even before the songs went out to the world. It was a dream to work with him. I waited for so many years and finally, when I got a chance, it was an album like Vinnaithaandi. I am really happy people are still watching the film and talking,” Gautham said.

