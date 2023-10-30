X posts with misinformation ineligible for revenue share: Musk

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Posts on X that are corrected by users via Community Notes will become ineligible for ad revenue share, Elon Musk has announced.

Making a slight change to creator monetisation, Musk said that any posts that are corrected by Community Notes, that empowers people on X to add notes to posts that might be misleading, “become ineligible for revenue share”.

“The idea is to maximise the incentive for accuracy over sensationalism,” said the billionaire. Musk said that any attempts to “weaponise Community Notes to demonetise people will be immediately obvious, because all code and data is open source.”

A follower asked the X owner if there will be an appeal process for this new move. “Community Notes will sometimes hit memes in a fun fashion or add context/links even if the original post wasn’t misleading/wrong,” the Musk follower posted.

To identify notes that are helpful to a wide range of people, Community Notes require agreement between contributors who have sometimes disagreed in their past ratings to help prevent one-sided ratings.

Earlier this month, X announced a series of improvements focused on speeding up the pace as well as other changes designed to alert users when notes were added to posts they liked, replied to or reposted. Notes written on images and videos now show on more posts that contain matching media.

“In many cases, we send notifications to people who have Liked, Reposted or Replied to a post that later received a note. We’ve significantly scaled this up, and notifications are being sent for more notes,” said X.

Previews are now live on both Android and web, and coming soon on iOS. Note previews help gather ratings quickly, so great notes go live fast, according to the company.

