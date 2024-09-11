From wrestling mat to political ring: Kavita Dalal's journey to Julana with AAP

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has nominated former professional wrestler Kavita Dalal to contest the Julana Assembly seat in Haryana's Jind, facing off against Congress' Vinesh Phogat and BJP's Captain Yogesh Bairagi. With Dalal in the mix, the election in Julana will feature a unique contest - wrestler versus wrestler versus captain. Dalal is the first female professional wrestler of Indian nationality to compete in the WWE.

Kavita Dalal, often called India's "female Great Khali," has gained recognition for her impressive wrestling feats while competing in traditional attire.

Known in the wrestling world as Kavita Devi, she was born on September 20, 1987, in Malvi village, Jind district, Haryana. Kavita has been given a ticket by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to contest from the Julana constituency, which encompasses her native village.

Kavita Dalal in 2016 South Asian Games represented India in weightlifting and won gold medal. She later transitioned to professional wrestling, and in WWE, she made a significant impact. Kavita showcased her strength to the world during the Mae Young Classic 2017 and received acclaim for her performance at WrestleMania 34.

In India, she is known as 'Lady Khali'. Kavita Devi weighs over 70 kg and stands 5 feet 9 inches tall. In comparison, The Great Khali weighs around 150 kg and is over 7 feet tall.

Kavita Dalal got married in 2009, and a year later, she gave birth to a son. After that, she considered quitting sports, but with the support of her husband, she continued. Kavita showcased her skills in WWE from 2017 to 2021 before retiring from the ring.

It is now clear with Kavita also in the "ring" with another wrestler, Vinesh Phogat, Julana Assembly seat in Haryana has become a "hot" election arena.

Kavita began her political career in 2022, but before that, she had already made a name for herself in wrestling. She received the "First Lady" award from the President and won a gold medal in weightlifting at the 12th Asian Games in 2016.

Following that, she entered professional wrestling by joining The Great Khali's Continental Wrestling Entertainment. Her ring name is Kavita.

In April 2022, Kavita began her political career by joining the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Haryana. She stated that she was impressed by the work of Arvind Kejriwal and committed to fulfilling any responsibilities assigned to her. After a two-year wait, she has now been given a ticket to contest the Haryana Assembly elections.

