WPL 2025: After leading India U19 to World Cup title, Niki Prasad ready to shine for Delhi Capitals

Pune, Feb 6 (IANS) Delhi Capitals’ Niki Prasad, received a resounding reception from her teammates as she joined the side in Pune for the pre-season camp ahead of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025, scheduled to kickstart on February 14 in Vadodara.

Earlier this week, Prasad made headlines after leading the India U19 team to a historic World Cup win in Kuala Lumpur, defeating South Africa in the title clash. Delhi Capitals players made sure the World Cup-winning skipper received a grand welcome to celebrate her successful journey in the competition.

On joining the camp, Prasad expressed, “To be honest, I expected that there would be cameras but I didn't expect players being there to welcome me. But obviously, it made me very happy and I'm thankful to all the players for such a grand welcome.”

The youngster believes staying calm on the big day in Kuala Lumpur was the key to success. “The important thing was that we were calm and composed during the finals. We just went out there and expressed ourselves. That’s why we looked a more dominating side. My message to the players was very simple, go out there, just have fun, enjoy and dominate," she highlighted.

After a dream campaign with the national team, the right-handed batting all-rounder is now set to make her WPL debut with Delhi Capitals. She expressed her excitement about joining the tournament, seeing it as a valuable opportunity to learn and enhance her skill set.

“Being a part of WPL team is a great opportunity for the youngsters to learn from other players. I’m very grateful to DC that they have shown faith in me. Coming into this franchise, I'm going to learn a lot and more importantly, will try to contribute as much as I can and win it for the team,” she concluded.

Delhi Capitals will begin their WPL 2025 campaign against Mumbai Indians on February 15 in Vadodara.

