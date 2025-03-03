Worried about your safety when you are in Kejriwal's company, CM Gupta tells Atishi

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Taking a jibe, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday told Leader of Opposition Atishi to beware of her party colleague and former CM Arvind Kejriwal who allegedly got AAP MP Swati Maliwal beaten up in his house.

Concluding a discussion on the Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on Performance Audit on ‘Public Health Infrastructure & Management of Health Services’, CM Gupta’s words of empathy for Atishi came after the latter shouted slogans and defended Kejriwal government’s health model with full intensify in the Assembly.

“You are one of four women legislators in the House and I am worried about your safety. You are shielding and protecting Kejriwal with such seriousness and must be working closely with him… He is a person who got Swati Maliwal beaten up,” she said.

A person who can get a woman Rajya Sabha MP of his own party beaten up can cause harm to you as well, said CM Gupta, advising Atishi to take precautions while working with Kejriwal.

CM Gupta also sympathised with Atishi for facing the heat in the House over misdeeds of Kejriwal.

“Where is Kejriwal? He has got you trapped here,” she said.

CM Gupta’s remarks followed protests by AAP legislators, led by Atishi, in the Assembly over critical observations by BJP legislators in connection with the CAG report that exposed mismanagement and shortcomings in hospitals and Mohalla Clinics in Delhi.

Maliwal’s alleged ill-treatment at the CM’s house had become a major poll plank in the Assembly elections with the BJP hitting out at Kejriwal for being “anti-women”.

Maliwal had filed an FIR after the incident on May 13, 2024, alleging that she was in deep distress and a "traumatised state" after being beaten by CM Kerjiwal's associate, Bibhav Kumar, before being forced out of the CM’s house in north Delhi.

In her FIR, Maliwal stated that Bibhav verbally abused her before physically attacking her.

"He slapped me at least 7-8 times while I continued to scream for help. I felt shocked and kept screaming for assistance. In an attempt to protect myself, I pushed him away with my legs," Maliwal claimed.

She further detailed the assault, saying: "At that moment, he aggressively attacked me, pulled my shirt up deliberately, causing the buttons to come undone, and my shirt flew up."

"I fell down and hit my head on the centre table. I continued to scream for help as he did not stop and proceeded to kick me in my chest, stomach, and pelvic area with his legs," she added.

After that incident, Atishi claimed that Maliwal was a "pawn" of the BJP and was sent to Kejriwal's residence with political motives.

