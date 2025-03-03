UNIFIL Commander urges Lebanon, Israel to refrain from escalation

Beirut, March 3 (IANS) Newly appointed UNIFIL Sector West Commander Nicola Mandolesi on Monday called on Lebanon and Israel to refrain from actions that could jeopardise the fragile stability in the region.

"The full implementation of Resolution 1701 is of utmost importance, and we call on all parties to refrain from any actions that could jeopardise the fragile stability currently in place," Mandolesi said when meeting with Mufti of Tyre and Jabal Amel in southern Lebanon, Judge Sheikh Hassan Abdallah, according to the official National News Agency (NNA).

"UNIFIL remains fully committed to the communities of southern Lebanon, working to restore security and stability while supporting the Lebanese army in deploying its forces in the region," Mandolesi said.

He also highlighted UNIFIL's daily commitment to supporting the Lebanese army through joint patrols, knowledge-sharing, and coordinated operational activities, Xinhua news agency reported. "This ongoing effort is essential to ensuring a safe and stable environment, contributing to the return of displaced residents to southern Lebanon," he said.

He also noted how UNIFIL's presence helps foster cooperation between different local communities, promoting an atmosphere of dialogue and security.

For his part, the Mufti emphasised UNIFIL's vital role following the cessation of hostilities. He reaffirmed the peacekeeping forces' importance in ensuring the security and stability of the residents of southern Lebanon.

He strongly condemned the recent attacks on Beirut airport and UNIFIL personnel, stressing that UNIFIL forces are an integral part of the region's social fabric and that any attack on them is an attack on the Lebanese people.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.