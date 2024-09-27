World Tourism Day: How PM Modi put Gujarat on travellers' map during his tenure as CM

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) On World Tourism Day, one is reminded of how visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi promoted Gujarat when he was the state's Chief Minister, as a top tourist destination and put it on the world map drawing a sea of tourists.

Even though the state houses iconic cities like Vadnagar, the majestic Gir forests, and architectural wonders like the Sun Temple of Modhera, it was not considered a tourism destination.

However, when the charismatic leader took over the reins of Gujarat, he took a slew of measures to promote the state as a top tourist destination and the world could not ignore it.

Modi Archive, a popular X handle narrating the life journey of PM Modi via its archives, on Friday shared his old photo informing how with his campaigns Gujarat became a brand.

The popular X handle also shared PM Modi's photographs from the Vibrant Gujarat Summit.

It also shared a newspaper clipping mentioning how he observed 2006 as a Tourism Year.

In 2005, as the world barely looked at Gujarat as a tourism destination, then state CM Modi suggested showcasing the rich traditions to the world in authentic form.

Setting the stage with the 'Khushboo Gujarat Ki campaign', he roped Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan as the face of Gujarat Tourism with a bold appeal of "Kuch din toh guzaro Gujarat mein."

As the roar of Gir's lion became the state's tourism logo, tourist footfalls from 2009 to 2012 increased with a remarkable 30 per cent growth, from 1.70 crore to 2.23 crore.

The Modi magic put festivals like Rann Utsav, Navratri, and the Tarnetar Fair on the national radar, turning them into major tourist magnets and putting the state in the national spotlight.

Even the Indian Institute of Management (IIM-A) studied the brand campaign of Gujarat Tourism in 2014 to understand its success.

Besides, he ensured that local people got the benefits of tourist arrivals.

The state stole the national spotlight and bagged three National Tourism Awards for its excellence in tourism film, innovative use of information and technology and comprehensive development of tourism within the country.

