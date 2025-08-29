'The World of Mowgli' shows 'Mowgli 2025' will be about a big battle for a small love story!

Chennai, Aug 29 (IANS) The makers of director Sandeep Raj's upcoming romantic action film 'Mowgli 2025', featuring actor Roshan Kanakala in the lead, on Friday released a glimpse video titled 'The World of Mowgli', much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to its X timeline, the production house People Media Factory shared the link to the clip that was released on YouTube. The production house wrote, "A small love story; A big battle for that love. “𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐋𝐃 𝐎𝐅 𝐌𝐎𝐖𝐆𝐋𝐈” glimpse out now! @SandeepRaaaj directorial. Starring @RoshanKanakala & #SakshiMhadolkar. A @Kaalabhairava7 musical. #Mowgli #Mowgli2025"

The glimpse video begins with a voice over by actor Nani. Nani says "Let me tell you a small love story. The year is 2025. A period when technology hasn't fully developed.If you head to the jungles, you won't even get phone signals. During this period, a chap (whose name we learn is Kittu in the film) made 30 people run around without food or water. He is not a gangster or a smuggler but a young lover."

The glimpse video then shows some romantic visuals from the film, even as Nani continues his narration. He goes on to say that this person does not even know 50 per cent of what we know to survive in a city. But when it comes to surviving in the jungle, he knows 50 per cent more than we do.

The glimpse video then shows Bandi Saroj Kumar saying, "Mowgli, get ready for Sher Khan is on his way."

In all, 'The World of Mowgli' makes it clear that the film will be about the conflict between Roshan Kanakala's character and the character played by Bandi Saroj Kumar over love.

The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs.

Sources close to the unit had told IANS earlier that the unit of the film had completed its third schedule, which was a fortnight long.

"The makers completed shooting a big climax action schedule in Maredumilli. Massive action sequences were shot in this schedule which lasted for a period of 15 days," sources had informed a few days ago.

The sources had also pointed out that the hero of the film, Roshan Kanakala chose to take a lot of risk and perform action stunts himself in the climax sequence. These scenes, the sources claimed, were going to be a major highlight of the film.

Sources had also pointed out that the action sequences in the film were going to be the highlight of the film.

For the unaware, young hero Roshan Kanakala, who impressed with his brilliant performance in his debut film 'Bubble Gum', is playing the lead in 'Mowgli 2025' which is being directed by Sandeep Raj, best known for his National Award-winning film 'Color Photo'.

Producers TG Vishwa Prasad and Kriti Prasad are producing the film under the People Media Factory banner.

Sakshi Sagar Mhadolkar is to make her debut as a heroine with this film, the cinematography of which is being handled by Rama Maruthi M. Kala Bhairava has been entrusted with scoring the film's music. Editing for the film is by Kodati Pawan Kalyan and art direction is by Kiran Mamidi. Nataraj Madigonda has choreographed the action scenes. The film has screenplay by Rama Maruthi M and Radhakrishna Reddy.

