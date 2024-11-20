On World Fisheries Day, new schemes to be launched to push growth

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) The Centre's Department of Fisheries will celebrate World Fisheries Day (WFD) on Thursday, recognising the role and contribution of fisherfolk, and fish farmers in the overall growth of the sector, and demonstrating solidarity with all stakeholders throughout the world, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

This year’s theme for World Fisheries Day, 2024 is India's Blue Transformation: Strengthening Small-Scale and Sustainable Fisheries.

The inaugural session will feature the launch of key initiatives aimed at advancing sustainable fisheries and aquaculture. These include the launch of the 5th Marine Fisheries Census for data-driven policymaking, the launch of the National Plan of Action on Sharks for sustainable shark management and the Bay of Bengal-Regional Plan of Action on IUU Fishing to prevent illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing.

The IMO-FAO GloLitter Partnership Project to combat marine plastic litter and Standard Operating Procedures for retrofitted LPG kits to promote energy-efficient, low-cost marine fishing fuels will also be launched on the occasion, the official statement said.

The event will be hosted at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in the national capital and is likely to be attended by Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying (MoFAH&D) Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, along with George Kurian, Minister of State and senior officials. Manuel Barange, Assistant Director-General and Director of the Fisheries Division Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO), Rome will also be present on the occasion.

Besides, the mega event will also witness participation from Senior Government Officials, Ambassadors of various countries, International Delegates, Fisheries Communities, Fisheries Academicians and Researchers and Global Fisheries Scientists.

Additionally, the New Single Window System by the Coastal Aquaculture Authority is being launched on WFD 2024 which will enable online registration of coastal aquaculture farms.

A signed MoU will also be exchanged during the event to implement a framework for the Voluntary Carbon Market, harnessing carbon-sequestering practices in the fisheries and aquaculture sector.

As part of the event, progressive States/UTs and individuals/entrepreneurs will be honoured for their outstanding contributions for the growth of Indian fisheries and aquaculture, the statement added.

The event will include two technical sessions on pivotal themes. The first, "South-South and Triangular Cooperation: Food Safety and Security through Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture," will explore bilateral cooperation and strategies for sustainable development in fisheries, including small-scale farming, enhanced livelihoods, and food security.

The second technical session 'Climate Change: Challenges in Fisheries and Way Forward' will address climate impacts, resilience-building, and mitigation strategies. These sessions will provide valuable insights from experts to shape futuristic strategies, exploring growth avenues like carbon credits, plastic management, and traceability while expanding sustainable development efforts in the fisheries sector.

As the second-largest fish-producing nation, contributing around 8 per cent of global fish produce, India also stands as the leading producer of inland captured fish and shrimp.

Over the last decade, the Union Government has spearheaded transformative initiatives to ensure the holistic development of this sector, reinforcing its vital contribution to national and global sustenance.

Since 2015, the Union Government has made significant investments in the Fisheries sector totalling Rs 38,572 crore through various schemes and programmes namely the Blue Revolution Scheme, Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF), Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah-Yojana (PM-MKSSY).

