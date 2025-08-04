Working with influencers to promote tourism destinations: Union Minister

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) The Tourism Ministry engages with social media influencers, both through collaboration requests received and through public engagement initiatives to promote tourism destinations, products, experiences and events, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in a written reply, said the Ministry also actively promotes the country’s tourism destinations, products and various activities through its official social media platforms.

In response to another question, the Shekhawat said the Ministry launched its ‘Swadesh Darshan scheme (SDS)’ in 2014-15 with the idea to develop tourism infrastructure under identified thematic tourism circuits in the country.

The scheme was revamped as ‘Swadesh Darshan 2.0 (SD2.0)’ to develop sustainable tourism destinations with a tourist and destination-centric approach, and has sanctioned 52 projects.

In addition, the Ministry has also sanctioned 36 projects under ‘Challenge Based Destination Development (CBDD), a sub-scheme of Swadesh Darshan.

The government, under the ‘Special Assistance to the States for Capital Investment (SASCI)’ scheme, has also sanctioned 40 projects in the country.

The projects under the above-mentioned scheme were sanctioned on receipt of the project proposals from the States, their assessment, availability of funds and inter-se priority.

The Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme recognises that in order to minimise the negative impacts and maximise positive impacts, sustainable and responsible tourism is key.

It encourages adoption of principles of sustainable tourism, including environmental sustainability, socio-cultural sustainability and economic sustainability, he said.

The scheme focuses on the development of a variety of tourism projects, including new emerging trends, in order to provide an enhanced experience to the tourists.

Shekhawat said the government has also announced the launch of a modified UDAN scheme to increase regional connectivity to 120 new destinations across the country and cater to 4 crore passengers in the next 10 years.

The scheme will also support helipads and smaller airports in hilly, aspirational and North East Region districts.

The Ministry has launched the revamped version of Incredible India Digital Platform (IIDP) as a comprehensive resource for travellers and stakeholders interested in exploring the country’s rich cultural heritage, natural beauty and diverse attractions.

The IIDP uses an AI-powered tool that personalises visitor experiences by offering real-time weather updates, city exploration, and essential travel services, the Minister said.

The portal has also partnered with several Online Travel Agents (OTAs) and stakeholders for seamless booking of flights, hotels, cabs & buses and tickets for ASI monuments.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.