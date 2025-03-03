Work silently, never ask for help from anyone for anything in life, says ace director Selvaraghavan

Chennai, Mar 3 (IANS) One of Tamil cinema’s top directors Selvaraghavan, who is also the brother of actor Dhanush, has now shared two significant life lessons with his fans and followers.

The ace director, who is also an established actor himself, has asked his followers to work silently without anyone around them getting to know about it and also to not ask for help from anyone.

Taking to his Instagram page, Selvaraghavan, who is known to share his experiences with his followers, has now put out a video clip in which he has spoken about how one should work silently to accomplish one’s goal.

In the video, Selvaraghavan says, “You are about to do a task. You are preparing to reach a goal. Good. But why go around town tom-toming the news? ‘Do you know what I am going to do?’ People tend to tell their plans to friends and literally to everybody who comes and goes. What happens is eventually, one is unable to accomplish the goal.”

He then went on to explain why he thought one must not share such news. “Do you think, they (those with whom information is shared) are going to feel happy about what you are to accomplish? In this world, nobody feels happy for another person for any reason. Be silent. Work silently. Go silently and come back silently. Nobody should know you are working. Even those in your home should not know that you are working,” he explained.

The director then went on to share another life lesson.

“Similarly, don't go to anybody and ask for help for anything in life. The help you request might be small. Let us assume that they oblige. They will still keep reminding you of it all their lives. ‘Did you know? He became a big shot because of me.’ ‘I helped him in this way, did you know?’. They will help for one-and-a-half annas and speak as if they delivered a Rs 1000 crore to you.”

