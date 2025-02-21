Women's FIH Pro League: Germany cruise to 4-0 win over India

Bhubaneswar, Feb 21 (IANS) Germany clinched their first win of the season as they stormed to a 4-0 win against India in a women's section clash of FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 at the Kalinga Stadium here on Friday. Sophia Schwabe (18’, 46’) struck a stunning brace, and goals from Amelie Wortmann (3’) and Johanna Hachenberg (60’) saw the Germans climb up to the seventh spot on the standings.

Germany, led by former India coach Janneke Schopman, began the game well and seized the lead as early as the third minute. Aina Kresken drilled a low cross from the right and Amelie Wortmann found herself unmarked in the back post to slot it home. The Indian defence was put under relentless pressure thereon as Germany carved out multiple attacks and won several penalty corners.

However, goalkeeper Savita Punia was in excellent form between the sticks as the Indian defence weathered the storm. India created a good chance in the ninth minute when Deepika executed a superb tomahawk pass, but Mumtaz Khan couldn’t reach it in time. The hosts had another great opportunity to level the scores in the 15th minute when they had a 2v1 chance against the German goalkeeper but failed to convert.

Germany doubled their lead in the 18th minute via Sophia Schwabe’s stunning goal. Schwabe made a stirring run into the circle, then weaved past three defenders and rifled a fiery strike into the right bottom corner.

Staring at a two-goal deficit, the Indians needed to mount a swift comeback, but the torrential rain made it challenging as the pitch slowed down. India, though, came close to finding the back of the net in the 27th minute when Navneet played a fine pass to Sharmila Devi but the latter’s attempt was smoothly dealt with.

India made a strong start to the third quarter as Beauty Dungdung won a penalty corner in the first minute. Deepika struck a fine drag-flick but blazed it just wide of the post. Coach Harendra Singh’s half-time chat seemed to make the difference as the Indian women upped the ante with a string of attacking moves. However, they lacked the desired conversion as Germany held onto their 2-0 lead going into the final quarter.

It only got tougher for Savita and co. as Schwabe scored her second goal of the evening in the 46th minute. She received the ball in the goalmouth, set herself up well, and fired a thunderous tomahawk to make it 3-0 and effectively seal the game in her side’s favour.

The Indians seemed to have something to cheer for when Mumtaz scored in the 57th minute, but the goal was disallowed for dangerous play. Johanna Hachenberg squeezed in a goal with 50 seconds left on the clock as Germany closed out a commanding 4-0 victory.

