Champions Trophy: Momentum with India, Pak under pressure, say Pathan brothers ahead of key clash

Navi Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who once claimed a hat-trick in the first over of a Test against the archrivals, rated India "far ahead" of Pakistan in terms of abilities for Sunday's upcoming Champions Trophy clash considering the balance in the side, the form of players and overall recent record.

However, Pathan also sounded a word of caution for Rohit Sharma and his team by saying that when it comes to matches between India and Pakistan, the occasion matters most and the team that wins the occasion, wins the match.

Irfan, who is the fifth most successful Indian bowler against Pakistan with 34 wickets in 23 ODI matches, said the momentum is with India considering the start they have made in the Champions Trophy.

"Oh yes, India are playing really well. The way they started, the campaign against Bangladesh was fantastic. Good to see Mohammed Shami getting a fifer. He will gain a lot of confidence out of it as well because coming back to the field after an injury is not easy, especially for a fast bowler, but he did well," said Irfan Pathan, to IANS, as he geared up to represent India Masters in the International Masters League (IML) at the DY Patil Stadium.

Analyzing the strengths of the Indian team, Irfan, the best left-arm pacer produced by the country so far who was a handy batter down the order, said the team has good all-round abilities.

"We have good all-round abilities in the team as well. Axar is, you know, picking up wickets and we have a lot of options as well, so hopefully the momentum will be carried forward. Shubman (Gill) is in tremendous form and once Rohit and Virat keep scoring runs consistently, this team will be unstoppable," said Irfan.

Talking about the Pakistan squad for Sunday's clash which will be led by Mohammad Rizwan, Irfan said they have plenty of problems they need to address heading into the exciting tie.

"When it comes to Pakistan, look they have plenty of problems. Some of their senior guys don't play that kind of aggressive modern-day cricket, especially in white-ball cricket. They can change it, but it is very, very difficult," said Irfan.

Irfan said that more than the strengths and weaknesses of the two teams, what matters more is who holds their nerve and does well on Sunday will win the match. He said in the recent past, the Indians have handled situations better.

"But more than the weaknesses and the strength, it's all about the occasion, the India vs Pakistan occasion. So, whoever handles the occasion really well wins. And you know what we have seen in the recent past with the Indian team, I think we know how to handle tough situations and big occasions as well, and as far as the talent is concerned, we are far ahead, especially in one-day cricket," said Irfan, who has had waged many pitched battles with Pakistan during his career.

Pressure is on Pakistan: Yusuf

Irfan's elder brother Yusuf too rated India ahead of Pakistan and said pressure will be on the neighbours as they have lost their first match whereas India have won their opener.

"Definitely, the pressure is on Pakistan as they have lost one match whereas we have won ours. When it comes to India and Pakistan matches in ICC events, the pressure is always on them," Yusuf Pathan told IANS.

Yusuf, who like his younger brother Irfan is representing India Masters in the International Masters League (IML) and is gearing up for the opening match against Sri Lanka Masters at the DY Patil Stadium here on Saturday, India are the in-form team.

"All the Indian players are performing well so, they are confident, and the result will obviously it will be a good match (for us)," added Yusuf.

Both Irfan and Yusuf Pathan should know the pressure of playing against Pakistan as they have been there and done that. Both Irfan and Yusuf were members of the Indian team that won the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa, beating Pakistan in the final. Irfan also won the Champions Trophy with the Indian team in 2013 in England whereas Yusuf was a key member of the Indian team that won the 2011 World Cup, beating Pakistan on the way.

Both of them will be looking forward to watching India win another clash with the arch-rivals.

