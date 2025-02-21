'Stop spreading lies, Karnataka's economy remains strong': CM Siddaramaiah responds to BJP

Bengaluru, Feb 21 (IANS) Responding to repeated charges by the opposition leaders about Karnataka becoming bankrupt under the Congress-led government, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has appealed to opposition leaders to stop spreading lies, saying the state's economy remains strong.

In a statement, the Karnataka Chief Minister has responded to the claims made by opposition leaders, including state unit BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra, former CM and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai, and others, regarding the state's financial situation.

Siddaramaiah stated: “They have claimed that the state's economy is declining, that Karnataka is heading towards bankruptcy, and that the financial system has collapsed. They have also criticized our government's guarantee schemes and other initiatives aimed at empowering the people.”

The reality is that during the BJP's rule, the state's economy was pushed to the brink of collapse. Now, while sitting in the opposition, they are speaking as if they are great economists.

“Our government is working hard to bring the state's economy back on track after the mismanagement and chaos caused by the BJP's irresponsible financial policies. It is unfortunate that the BJP cannot accept or understand this,” he pointed out.

Siddaramaiah further stated, “Here are some examples of the BJP's mismanagement - during the BJP's rule, they took up projects worth seven times more than the budget allocated. As of March 31, 2023, they left behind unpaid bills worth Rs 2,70,695 crore for key departments like Public Works, Minor Irrigation, Water Resources, Urban Development, Rural Development, and Housing."

They also approved projects worth RS. 1,66,426 crore under the Chief Minister's discretionary fund.

Can such financial mismanagement, irresponsibility, and corruption be fixed in just a few years? CM Siddaramaiah questioned.

Despite the BJP-led Central government exploiting Karnataka's resources, the state BJP leaders remained silent. This is akin to a lamb being skinned alive while it continues to graze, oblivious to its plight.

The Central government stopped compensating the state for GST losses, causing an annual revenue loss of Rs 18,000-20,000 crore. However, they continued collecting taxes from the people, he charged.

"Despite all this, Karnataka's economy remains strong. Here are some key points - our average budget growth over the last two years is 18.3 per cent, compared to just 5 per cent during the BJP's four-year rule. The state's own tax revenue growth is 15 per cent, compared to 11 per cent during the BJP's tenure.

“We are providing over Rs 90,000 crore annually directly to the people through DBT and subsidies, including Rs 10,400 crore for senior citizens, disabled persons, widows, and others. The Central government contributes only Rs 450 crore, the same as during (former Prime Minister) Manmohan Singh's tenure. What has the BJP done for Karnataka?” the CM questioned.

The Karnataka Chief Minister further said: "Our fiscal discipline is intact. The fiscal deficit is below 3 per cent, and our total liabilities are within 25 per cent of GSDP. During the BJP's rule, these were out of control. Our capital expenditure is better than neighbouring progressive states. Karnataka is spending 15.01 per cent of its budget on capital expenditure, compared to Maharashtra (12.74 per cent), Tamil Nadu (10.58 per cent), and Telangana (11.58 per cent).

“Despite the BJP's conspiracies and betrayals, Karnataka continues to stand strong. We are providing over Rs 52,000 crore for guarantee schemes and supporting farmers in distress. We are fulfilling our promises to Kalyan Karnataka and providing grants to all parts of the state, including Bengaluru. While Bommai, as Water Resources Minister, failed to release funds for the Krishna Upper Bank project, our government has decided to complete the land acquisition process,” CM Siddaramaiah said.

“Once again, I want to emphasise that Karnataka's economy is strong enough to withstand the BJP's betrayals. We will continue to fight for our rights against the injustices of the BJP-led Central government. We stand by our words and our people. I urge the opposition to stop spreading lies and join hands with the government in working for the welfare of Karnataka's people," CM Siddaramaiah said.

