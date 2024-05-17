Women break through glass ceiling at IndiaSkills 2024

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) The IndiaSkills Competition 2024, which is underway from May 15-19 at Yashobhoomi convention centre in Dwarka has been witnessing increased participation of women in trades that were previously dominated by men.

This year, IndiaSkills is witnessing the participation of 900 plus candidates from 30 plus states and union territories in 61 skills and 400 plus industry experts.

More than 170 women are participating in trades like Logistics & Freight Forwarding, Web Technologies, Visual Merchandising, Fashion Technology, Graphic Design Technology, Painting and Decorating, Electrical Installations, Industrial Design Technology, and Renewable Energy.

"IndiaSkills 2024 has seen a remarkable increase in women's participation, showcasing their immense talent. This growing representation is not just a testament to their skills but also a significant step towards a more inclusive and equitable future for our nation," said Sonu Lather, winner of IndiaSkills 2022 and jury member of IndiaSkills 2024.

New-age skills like Autonomous Mobile Robotics, Automobile Repairing, Cloud Computing, and Mechatronics are also garnering a lot of popularity in this edition of IndiaSkills 2024.

Candidates are participating in these emerging trades with lot of zeal and determination.

These skills are fostering a vibrant start-up ecosystem, creating new roles, and attracting foreign direct investment, all of which contribute to economic growth.

Additionally, proficiency in digital and technological skills enhances the country's export capabilities, supports sustainable development through green technologies, and improves overall living standards through smart infrastructure.

Winners of IndiaSkills 2024, with the help of best industry trainers, will prepare for the WorldSkills Competition scheduled to take place in Lyon, France in September 2024 and will bring together 1,500 competitors from over 70 countries.

This year, early trends further predict that India will win medals in automobile, hospitality, mechatronics, and water technology in WorldSkills.

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), working under the aegis of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship MSDE, is implementing the event and it will conclude on May 19.

This year, IndiaSkills is supported by more than 400 Industry and Academic Partners like Toyota Kirloskar, Autodesk, JK Cement, Maruti Suzuki, Lincoln Electric, NAMTECH, Vega, Loreal, Schneider Electric, Festo India, Artemis, Medanta, and Cygnia Healthcare.

