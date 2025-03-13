Women athletes in Gujarat can apply for 'Cash prize scheme 2024-25' from March 18

Gandhinagar, March 13 (IANS) The Sports Authority of Gujarat has announced the "Women's Cash Prize Scheme for 2024-25", aimed at encouraging female athletes across the state.

Under this scheme, women athletes who have represented Gujarat in state-level school competitions (Under-14, Under-17, and Under-19 categories) or national-level tournaments organised by the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) during the year 2024-25 will be felicitated with cash prizes.

As per the official announcement, female athletes can apply for the cash prize in only one sport and for a single achievement.

The application process will begin on March 18, 2025, and will continue until April 17, 2025.

Interested athletes must visit the official website of the Sports Authority of Gujarat: https://sportsauthority.gujarat.gov.in and submit the required documents, including a merit certificate, Aadhar card, and cancelled cheque, along with the application form.

Gujarat has witnessed a significant rise in female athletic participation in recent years.

Notably, during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, six female athletes from the state represented India, marking a historic first for Gujarat.

This group included Maana Patel (swimming), Ankita Raina (tennis), Elavenil Valarivan (shooting), and para-athletes -- Parul Parmar (badminton), Bhavina Patel, and Sonal Patel (both in para table tennis).

To further bolster women's involvement in sports, the Gujarat government has implemented initiatives such as a 40 per cent reservation for female athletes in various programmes.

Additionally, the state funds the entire course fees for women pursuing studies in sports coaching, aiming to encourage and support their participation in the sports sector.

A cornerstone of these efforts is the ongoing construction of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave in Ahmedabad.

This expansive complex, spanning 236 acres, is set to become one of India's largest sports hubs, featuring state-of-the-art facilities such as the Narendra Modi Stadium -- the world's largest cricket stadium with a seating capacity of 132,000.

The enclave is designed to accommodate a wide range of sports, including football, tennis, and aquatic events, positioning Gujarat as a potential host for international competitions like the Olympics.

In addition to infrastructure development, Gujarat has been proactive in promoting women's participation in sports.

The state hosted the 2025 Women's Premier League in Vadodara, marking the league's expansion to a home-and-away format.

This event not only provided a platform for emerging female cricketers but also underscored Gujarat's commitment to elevating women's sports.

