Woman duped on pretext of doubling money, raped in Haryana

Gurugram, Jan 12 (IANS) A woman was allegedly duped on the pretext of doubling her money and raped repeatedly in Haryana's Sohna.

The accused also duped the woman of Rs 2 lakh in the name of investing in the share market.

The complaint told police that she lives with her family in a rented accommodation in the Sohna area.

She said that one of her neighbours frequented her house and lured her with great returns after investing money in the share market.

"The accused developed physical relations with me for eight months. With the help of his friends, they kept an eye on my husband's movements," the complaint told police.

The complainant said that when she asked for money, the accused called her to his brother's flat, where both of them raped her.

When she resisted, the accused threatened her to face dire consequences, the victim said.

The accused refused to return her money and threatened her that if she again asked for the money, he would share her obscene video, the police said, quoting the complainant.

The woman said the accused had videographed the rape and blackmailed her.

On Saturday, the woman was taken for medical examination.

"Her statements would be recorded soon. A team has been constituted to trace the accused. He would be arrested," Praveen Kumar, SHO of Sohna City police station said.

In another incident, Udyog Vihar police station on Saturday also arrested a man for cheating a man in the name of getting a job.

The accused was identified as Karan Singh, a resident of Gadhi village of Kaithal district.

On Friday, a person complained to the Udyog Vihar police station that he was cheated on the pretext of getting a job by creating a fake company named Reliable Global Private Limited.

The police registered a case and started an investigation and nabbed the accused from the Udyog Vihar area on Saturday. The accused was produced in the court for interrogation and sent to a three-day remand.

