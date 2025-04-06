Woman dies during home delivery in Kerala's Malappuram

Thiruvananthapuram, April 6 (IANS) A 35-year-old woman, Asma, tragically lost her life during a home delivery at her rented residence in East Kodur in Kerala's Malappuram district on Sunday.

The baby boy she delivered is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Perumbavoor. Originally from Perumbavoor in the Ernakulam district, Asma was reportedly giving birth to her fifth child. The incident only came to light when her husband, Sirajuddin, attempted to bury her body in Perumbavoor early Sunday morning.

Locals, suspicious of the circumstances surrounding her death, informed the police. Responding swiftly, the Perumbavoor police intervened and transferred Asma’s body to the Perumbavoor Taluk Hospital.

Authorities have since confirmed that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

According to police sources, the couple had been living in a rented house in East Kodur. Sirajuddin, a traditional religious healer by profession, often travelled for work and was usually accompanied by a driver. The Malappuram police stated that they were alerted to the incident by their counterparts in Perumbavoor and are currently verifying all details.

Meanwhile, Asma’s family has made serious allegations against her husband, claiming that he failed to take her to the hospital in time, despite heavy bleeding during the delivery. A formal complaint has been registered, and the police investigation is ongoing.

In a related development, police have confirmed that Sirajuddin, whose connection to the case is yet to be clarified, has been admitted to the hospital following a sudden illness.

This tragic incident has once again brought attention to the prevalence of home births in the Malappuram district. Despite Kerala’s high literacy rate and robust healthcare system, home deliveries continue to be a common -- though largely hidden -- practice in the region.

While many expectant mothers undergo routine medical check-ups and follow prenatal advice, when the time for delivery arrives, families often opt for home births, sometimes in secret. These births typically occur at night, with families later claiming the delivery happened too quickly to reach a hospital. However, several of these cases are believed to be premeditated, influenced by past family experiences or confidence gained from similar incidents in their social circles.

An RTI (Right to Information) response obtained by Advocate Kulathur Jaisingh revealed that from 2019 to September 2024, Kerala recorded 2,931 home deliveries, with Malappuram accounting for a staggering 1,244 of them.

During the same period, the state reported 18 neonatal deaths, with Malappuram leading the toll with four.

Asma's is not an isolated case. In February 2024, a mother and newborn died during a home delivery in Nemom, Thiruvananthapuram. In October 2024, a woman in Thanaloor, Malappuram, was critically injured when only the baby’s head had emerged before she was rushed to the hospital. Similar incidents were also reported in Chalakudy (Thrissur) and Chadayamangalam (Kollam), where either the baby, the mother, or both died due to complications from home deliveries. Authorities are calling for increased awareness and stricter monitoring to prevent such tragedies in the future.

