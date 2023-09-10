Woman arrested for murdering father-in-law over fund denial for overseas trip

Kheda, Sep 10 (IANS) A Gujarat woman has been arrested for allegedly murdering her father-in-law after he refused to provide her with Rs 2 lakh to go abroad, police said on Sunday.

The daughter-in-law is accused of inflicting brutal violence, including dismemberment and severe head injuries, on her father-in-law.

During a police interrogation, she reportedly confessed to the crime, shedding light on a dark secret of their relationship.

Deputy Superintendent of Police of Nadiad Division, VR Bajpai, said, "The body of Jagdish Sharma, who lived in Bhagat Ji's Colony Kar area inside the city of Dakor, was found on September 5. The body was in a decomposed state. A forensic post-mortem revealed that the Jagdish died due to injury to his head from a hard object, and his body had other injury marks."

According to the accused, the 75-year-old Jagdish had been involved in a physical relationship with her and would compensate her financially for their illicit association. She claimed that she had been given money in exchange for maintaining this clandestine liaison.

As time passed, the accused woman formed a new connection on Facebook and aspired to travel overseas. She sought financial assistance from her father-in-law to realise her dream, but he allegedly refused to provide the requested sum. In response to this denial, she took drastic measures, resulting in the elderly man's tragic demise.

As Jagdish went missing for nearly three days, causing concern among family members, the elder son of the family searched the houses of their relatives in Rajasthan but failed to locate his father. However, the gruesome discovery was made when the deceased's body was found concealed in one of the rooms, inside a closet.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.