Will there be some healing touch for Manipur, asks Cong

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) The Congress, which has been attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the prevailing situation in Manipur, on Sunday asked him to warn those who defy the law and disturb social harmony."104th ‘Mann ki Baat’ today. Undoubtedly, there will be a lot of ISRO, G20 and the like. But will there be some balm, some healing touch for Manipur?

"Will there be strict warnings to those who defy the law and disturb social harmony?," Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh wrote on X (formerly Twitter), while taking a swipe at the Prime Minister.

Earlier, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who was in the national capital, said "the law and order situation is improving in the state".

Ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur on May 3 and since then hundreds of people have lost their lives whereas thousands have been forced to take refuge in relief camps.

The Opposition Congress has been blaming the BJP government for the current situation and demanded dismissal of the Chief Minister.

