Will serve people despite power struggles with the Centre, asserts Kejriwal

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday again criticised the Central government for stripping the city government of some of their powers, but asserted that they remained committed to serving the people by providing electricity, water, and education with the authority they still possessed.

In his address at an event here, Kejriwal noted that his government had been operating under challenging circumstances due to the Central government's interference in their work.

He also said that recently, the Supreme Court had ordered that all powers in Delhi should be vested in the elected government, including the Chief Minister and ministers, to enable them to work for the people. However, within a week, the Central government introduced an ordinance to change this.

"But we don't intend to engage in a fight with the Centre. Whatever power we have, whatever power God has bestowed upon us, is sufficient. I was once an ordinary man, unknown in this country. It's your love and the blessings of God that have given me this significant responsibility (becoming a CM)," Kejriwal stated.

He mentioned that instead of engaging in a conflict with the centre, they have once again approached the Supreme Court and will await its decision. In the meantime, the AAP will continue working for the people with the authority they still possess, he added

