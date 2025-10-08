'Will not shield guilty', CM Vijayan breaks silence on Sabarimala gold row, slams Oppn

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 8 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday finally broke his silence on the Sabarimala gold plating controversy, describing the Opposition’s protests in the Legislative Assembly as "excessive", while commending the Speaker for his handling of the situation.

Speaking for the first time on the issue, CM Vijayan said the Assembly had witnessed several forms of protest, but covering the Speaker’s face was unprecedented.

“I appreciate the Speaker’s efforts to maintain consensus. During discussions with party leaders, the Treasury benches participated to ensure dialogue,” he added.

The Chief Minister noted that when the Speaker’s office attempted to coordinate, it became clear the Opposition was not cooperating.

He emphasised that any legitimate request from the Opposition would be entertained and that the government was ready to respond to all factual issues.

Addressing the gold-plating controversy directly, CM Vijayan accused the Opposition of fear-mongering and creating distractions.

“The government fears nothing. High Court inspections are ongoing. We have never shielded any guilty party, nor will we. Actions are taken against the erring without bias. The Special Investigation Team is probing the matter. Strict action will follow,” he said.

The Chief Minister also criticised the manner of the protest in the House.

“A respected Opposition member even appeared ready to leap over the bench as if to disrupt proceedings. Watch and Ward staff are human beings; why protest against them who are silently performing their duties? Some protests were directed even at women MLAs. Such behaviour is entirely unacceptable,” he remarked.

The Assembly saw heavy protests for the third consecutive day, forcing the Speaker to temporarily adjourn proceedings before the House reconvened after a short interval.

The gold plating row continues to dominate both legislative and public discourse, with tensions running high between the government and Opposition benches. Now, with the Assembly session ending on Thursday, the Opposition has already announced they are launching a state-wide protest with the demand for the resignation of Devasom Minister V.N. Vasavan.

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