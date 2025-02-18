Will make J&K people aware of new criminal laws, says CM Omar Abdullah after HM Shah's review meet (Ld)

Jammu, Feb 18 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday reviewed the implementation of three new criminal laws in Jammu and Kashmir at a high-level meeting held in Delhi. After attending the meeting, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that although the implementation of the new criminal laws was not the responsibility of the elected government in the union territory, his government would make people aware of the new laws.

Speaking to reporters after he attended the meeting chaired by the Union Home Minister, CM Omar Abdullah said, “As far as the elected government is concerned, it is not our responsibility to implement these laws. Since these are new laws, people should be aware of them. For this, the elected government needs to do more.”

He said that Jammu and Kashmir had done better in the implementation of these new laws, but a few weak areas needed to be addressed.

The Chief Minister said he had discussed the security situation in the UT with the Union Home Minister during a meeting in the Parliament complex, but added that the security was not discussed during Tuesday’s meeting.

When asked about his absence from the security review meetings, CM Omar Abdullah said if it had been decided to exclude elected government representatives from such meetings, what could he say about it?

“Today’s was about new laws and their implementation,” he added.

About the reaction of Rahul Gandhi to the appointment of the new Election Commissioner of India, CM Abdullah said as Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has the right to dissent from such a selection. “The opposition does not need to always agree with the government. As the Leader of the Opposition, he has the right to express disagreement, where has it been said that the opposition should agree with what the government does. He has the right to express disagreement. As far as the hearing is concerned, the hearing is going on in the Supreme Court and the decision will come. What can I say in this, I am the Chief Minister of a state, and this is a matter of ‘Markaz’ (Central government).|

The Union Home Minister has already reviewed the implementation of three new criminal laws in 11 states so far. Tuesday’s meeting chaired by Amit Shah was also attended by J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha besides senior officials of the Central and the UT government.

The Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Indian Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and the Evidence Act of 1872 enforced by the British have been replaced by the new three criminal laws-- the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.

