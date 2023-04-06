Will find amicable solution to 'nautor' land allotment: Himachal CM

Shimla, April 6 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said the government will find an amicable solution to the allotment of "nautor" land in Kinnaur district after examining all aspects.

Speaking on the occasion of Kinnaur welfare society's programme 'Toshim-2023' here, the Chief Minister said Kinnaur district has a rich culture and the government would come up with innovative ideas to promote the rich cultural heritage of this tribal district.

"Nautor" land means the right to utilise, with the sanction of authorities, wasteland owned by the government outside towns, reserved and demarcated protected forests and such areas as may be notified by the state government.

Official sources said the decision would benefit thousands of people settled in Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts and parts of Chamba district.

The Chief Minister said in order to provide maximum benefit to the apple growers, the government is setting up 10 controlled atmosphere (CA) stores in the state. It will not only protect the apple growers from any exploitation of middlemen but will also ensure remunerative prices to the growers.

The department has already floated tenders for setting up these CA stores.

The Chief Minister said 40 bighas of land has been identified in Kinnaur district for establishing Rajiv Gandhi day boarding school and the construction work will be started this year itself.

These schools would be opened in each assembly segment of the state to ensure quality education to the students nearer to their homes.

Sukhu said the government has presented a "green budget" with measures aimed at preserving the environment of the state, besides making efforts towards producing green energy and green ammonia to promote a sustainable future.

The Chief Minister said the state's economy heavily relies on tourism and the government was committed to strengthening the infrastructure to support this industry.

He said heliports would be developed at all district headquarters to improve connectivity and accessibility for tourists which will go a long way in creating the employment and self-employment ventures to the youth.

The Chief Minister also honoured individuals from various fields, including boxer Meenakshi Negi and Hir Bhagat Negi, Principal Commissioner, GST, Jammu and Kashmir, for distinguished contributions to society.

