J&K L-G meets family of Kashmiri Pandit killed by terrorists, assures help

Jammu, April 6 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha met with the family members of Sanjay Sharma on Thursday.

Sanjay Sharma, a Kashmiri Pandit, was killed by terrorists in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 26.

"The Lt. Governor expressed heartfelt sympathies with the family members of the Martyr and assured every possible assistance and support to the family by the administration," an official statement said.

On February 28, the terrorist responsible for the killing of Sanjay Sharma, was neutralised during an encounter with the security forces at Padgampura area in Pulwama district.

Sanjay Sharma (40) used to work as a bank ATM guard in the village. He is survived by his wife and three children.

