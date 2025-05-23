Will come up with answer at the end: Gaurav Gogoi on Pak visit controversy

Guwahati, May 23 (IANS) Congress Lok Sabha member Gaurav Gogoi, while reacting to the allegations of his Pakistan links, sarcastically remarked on Friday that he would come up with an answer at the end of this ongoing controversy.

Gogoi told reporters here, “Today, I am going to attend a boxing championship programme in my Lok Sabha constituency. I have learnt a few preliminary things about boxing also. In the boxing ring, the knockout punch comes at the last. I would also like to follow that rule.”

When asked to clarify his stand on the whole controversy, Gogoi said, “Who has started the whole controversy, and he must be asked questions regarding the matter.”

The Jorhat Lok Sabha MP’s statement was directed towards Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

CM Sarma earlier upped the ante against Gogoi, asking why the Congress MP has not issued any public statement regarding his visits to Pakistan.

The CM said, “I have earlier said that Gaurav Gogoi went to Pakistan and stayed there for 15 days without taking any permission either from the Centre or the state. I believe that he must issue a public statement on the whole matter; however, instead of that, the Congress leader has dodged the questions several times.”

“Why does a Special Investigation Team (SIT) have to find out the details of Gogoi’s visit to Pakistan?” CM Sarma asked.

The CM also raised the citizenship issue of Congress MP’s children and said, “He (Gaurav Gogoi) often maintains a good relationship with the media outlets and journalists. Then why has he not said anything about these matters? If he issues a statement in public on the topics, we can close the whole chapter easily.”

CM Sarma has also said that he would come up with big revelations by September 10. “I would request everybody to have patience till September 10. I will reveal everything before the public,” he added.

