Why Rochak Kohli made 17-18 versions of 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' title track

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Music composer Rochak Kohli, who has recreated the song 'Ishq Vishk’ from the upcoming rom-com 'Ishq Vishk Rebound', has shared that he made 17-18 versions of the recreated title track.

The composer was presented at the song launch event at a multiplex in the Juhu area of Mumbai on Tuesday along with the film’s star cast Naila Grrewal, Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan and Jibraan Khan.

Talking to the media, the composer shared that the song being an iconic track demanded a certain flavour.

Rochak told the media: “I made some 17-18 versions of the title track. It’s such an iconic track that every millennial grooved to, and it still rules the hearts. When I was asked by the makers of the film to recreate the track, I pushed myself to do justice to the original track. The new version has been sung by Sonu Nigam with the same energy, and it has been made keeping the Gen Z in mind.”

‘Ishq Vishk’, which was released 20 years ago, revolves around two childhood friends Rajiv (played by Shahid) and Payal (played by Amrita Rao). As the two friends grow older, Payal eventually falls in love with Rajiv, though Rajiv is unaware of her feelings.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani & Jaya Taurani, ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ is directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari. The film will debut in theatres on June 21, 2024.

