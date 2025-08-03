Why police failed to arrest perpetrators of Mumbai blasts: Swami Avimukteshwaranand

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati on Sunday questioned as to why the police could not arrest the perpetrators of the seven blasts that rocked the country's financial capital, Mumbai.

Addressing media persons, he said, "Terrorists commit the heinous act and escape, and the police fail to nab them. It is a slap on our capability."

When asked about his take on the terms "Hindu terrorism" and "saffron terrorism", he said, "Terrorism has no colour. A terrorist is a terrorist. Will you worship a terrorist with saffron robes? Those identifying terror with colours are biased."

He suggested that a zero-tolerance policy should be adopted to curb the menace.

On Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Pawar (NCP-SP) MP Jitendra Awhad's claim that the Sanatan Dharma is "dividing" the country, he said, "Those who were instrumental in the Partition of the country, their followers are making such claims".

Notably, after the Malegaon blast case verdict, Awhad said, "Sanatan Dharma has destroyed India and that there was never a religion called Sanatan Dharma."

The Shankracharya said that Hindus are peace-loving people and believe in peaceful coexistence.

On the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation covering Dadar Kabutarkhana with plastic and planning to shift them, he said, "Pigeons are an integral part of our life. Even if we want to translocate the pigeons, an emotional and just approach should be taken."

When asked about his view on the acquittal of all seven accused in the Malegaon bomb blast case, Swami Avimukteshwaranand said he has full faith in the judiciary.

"I won't comment on the judicial proceedings. However, he said that a blast cannot happen on its own. Why are the state government and the Union government unable to arrest the people who indulge in such acts?

Notably, six people were killed and over 100 were injured in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case.

