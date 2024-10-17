Why is Parineeti Chopra looking for a 'job' at an airport?

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra recently gave her fans a good laugh with a playful remark about her frequent travels.

Of late, the actress has been jet-setting to various destinations, both for work and leisure. Recently, she was in Turkey with husband Raghav Chadha for a close friend’s wedding.

The ‘Kesari’ star has been sharing glimpses from the wedding on her Instagram handle. On Thursday, Parineeti took to her Instagram story and shared a note, jokingly asking someone to get her a job at an airport. Her note read, “Last 12 days worth of flights- Bombay, Abu Dhabi, Washington, DC, Virginia Beach, DC ,Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Istanbul, Bodrum, Istanbul, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bombay, Delhi Someone get me a job at an airport”.

Her post clearly indicates that Parineeti has been travelling extensively over the past few days. Chopra also posted a video from the car where she is seen winking at the camera. Just days before her trip to Turkey, Parineeti celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Raghav Chadha in the Maldives. The couple appeared happy and relaxed, enjoying moments like cycling on the beach and walking hand-in-hand. Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, 2023, at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family.

Their wedding was attended by several prominent figures from the entertainment industry as well as politicians. On the professional front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, where she starred alongside Diljit Dosanjh. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film was premiered on Netflix in March this year. Diljit played the role of Chamkila, a hugely popular artist of his time, while Parineeti portrayed his wife, Amarjot Kaur. The actress is next all set to star in Anurag Singh’s highly-anticipated thriller ‘Sanki’, alongside Varun Dhawan. In addition to this, she will be seen in ‘Shiddat 2’, directed by Karan Sharma, where she will share the screen with Sunny Kaushal and Amyra Dastur.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.