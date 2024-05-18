Why Kartik Aaryan was initially sceptical about 'Chandu Champion': 'It demanded a lot'

Gwalior, May 18 (IANS) Actor Kartik Aaryan went through a lot physically for his upcoming film 'Chandu Champion'.

However, the actor honestly admitted in front of his “own people” in Gwalior that he initially had reservations with regard to the film given it demanded him to maintain a very strict lifestyle.

The actor completely gave up sugar for more than a year, maintained a strict diet and even cut down the water intake. Initially sceptical, the actor is grateful that he chose the film and to bring this story of resilience to the audience.

'Chandu Champion', is based on India's first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar. It is directed by Kabir Khan and has been shot across India and the UK.

Talking to the media in Gwalior at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium, Kartik said, "I couldn't believe at first that the story of 'Chandu Champion' was real. I asked Kabir Khan twice if the story was real."

"I was initially sceptical even though I had said yes to the film because of the arduous journey that it would entail. I thought 'Kabir sir aur Sajid sir ke pyaar mein maine haan toh keh diya par ye sab kaise hoga?' (I have said yes to the film because of the love that I have for Kabir sir and Sajid sir but, how would it happen?). Today, when I look back at the journey, it was all worth it, and I would do it all over again without a shadow of a doubt."

The film, jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, is set to release on June 14.

