Why Hansal Mehta wants to give the Nobel Prize to ‘motormouth’ Donald Trump?

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Filmmaker Hansal Mehta wants the President of the USA, Donald Trump to be conferred with the Nobel Prize but not for the latter’s work but to make him shut up for once.

Hansal recently took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared the statement of POTUS in which he demanded a Nobel Prize.

President Trump had said in his statement, “I won't get a Nobel Peace Prize for this, I won't get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the war between India and Pakistan, I won't get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the war between Serbia and Kosovo”.

His statement was with regards to the recent military stand-off between India and Pakistan, and the ongoing North Kosovo crisis. While the India and Pakistan stand-off was the result of the dastardly Pahalgam attack by Pakistan sponsored terrorists, the conflict between Serbia and Kosovo finds its bone of contention is the license plates.

Responding to Trump’s statement, Hansal wrote, “If a Nobel Peace Prize is what it takes to get him to ST*U, then by all means-give it to him. A small price to pay for silencing a tireless motormouth”.

After Hansal’s rant, the USA carried out air strikes against Iran on the latter’s nuclear facilities in Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan.

After the strikes, POTUS Trump said in his televised Oval Office statement, “Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated. The strikes were a spectacular military success”.

However, Iran has refuted any considerable damage to its nuclear programme, and has been pummeling Israel in retaliation for the US strikes. Sirens were blaring across Israel on Sunday as Iran intensified its air-raids.

While Israel has the support of the USA and almost of the entire West, Iran so far has support from Russia, China and North Korea with Russia out of picture in the light of the recent US strikes on Iran.

