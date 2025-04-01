Why Anupam Kher got teary-eyed while announcing his next project, ‘Tanvi The Great?’

Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher became emotional while announcing his next project, ‘Tanvi The Great.’

Kher, known for his powerful on-screen performances, was seen teary-eyed as he shared details about the film, reflecting on its personal significance and the journey it took to bring the project to life. On Tuesday, he took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of him reflecting on his journey in the cinema. Alongside the clip, he wrote, “Tanvi the Great—The Journey: My film #TanviTheGreat is ready! Time to slowly tell the world about film! Not sure how to start publicity of this. Marketing people are different and were giving good tips! But I thought the film story was fictional! But our tanvi is not imaginary! He is real!.”

“That is why publicity should also be real. So, here's my conversation with you. Directly!! I don't know why my eyes were teary while talking. Actually, I know it! But I will tell that story sometime in the future. But of course before the release of the movie! So, let's listen and share! #TanviTheGreat #Courage,” Kher added.

In the video, the ‘Special 26’ actor revealed that the film holds a special place in his heart for several reasons. Describing ‘Tanvi The Great’ as one of his greatest achievements, he emphasizes that it is a project created with immense passion and dedication. In the video, Anupam could be heard saying, “I want to talk to all of you. This year, while celebrating my birthday in Haridwar, one morning I was looking at the Ganga and reflecting on my life, thinking about my achievements. Of course, my achievements include doing 40-50 films, playing meaningful roles, and receiving the Padma Shree and the Padma Bhushan, but I feel my greatest achievement is that I have lived my life on my own terms.”

He went on to say, “I come from a very small town, and 43 years ago, I moved to Mumbai—half bald, but full of confidence. At 28, I was playing roles meant for 35-year-olds. People told me my career was over and that I would only get older roles, but I broke that typecasting myth. I believed that I would find strength in being myself.”

With “Tanvi The Great,” Anupam Kher will be returning to the director's chair 22 years after his directorial debut, “Om Jai Jagadish.”

