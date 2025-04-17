Why Alia Bhatt gets ‘suspiciously emotional’ at the gym

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Alia Bhatt took to social media to reveal why she got ‘suspiciously emotional’ while working out in the gym.

On Thursday, the 'Raazi' actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of her working out in the gym. For the caption, Bhatt wrote, “Wasn’t sure if I could. But then I did. And now I’m suspiciously emotional about it.” In the video, she could be seen lighting up with energy as she performs an intense arm and chest workout using a rod. The clip captures not just her physical strength but also the determination she brings to her fitness routine.

The video also captures Alia Bhatt practicing diligently each day, showcasing her dedication to her fitness journey. The Highway actress also added “Run It Up,” the trending song by Hanumankind.

On April 16, Alia shared a heartwarming moment on Instagram, revealing how her daughter, Raha, surprised her with a playful “seven-course meal” that showcased her imaginative culinary flair. The ‘Jigra’ actress posted a picture of the adorable creations, which Raha made using modeling clay.

The proud mommy couldn’t help but praise her daughter’s creativity, calling her “favorite chef.” In the photo, Alia, beaming with pride, sat at the table with the colorful, clay-crafted meal beautifully laid out in front of her.

“My 7-course meal…with love from my favourite chef,” she wrote in the caption.

The 32-year-old actress frequently shares charming glimpses of her life with her daughter, Raha, giving fans a peek into their precious moments. Recently, on National Pet Day, Alia posted a heartwarming photo with her beloved pet cat, Edward, which was captured by none other than Raha. In the caption, she lovingly wrote, “A picture with my prince, clicked by my princess.”

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film "Love and War," alongside husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.