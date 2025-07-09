Why Akshay Kumar moved to tears after watching Anupam Kher’s ‘Tanvi The Great’

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to social media to share his heartfelt reaction after watching Anupam Kher’s directorial “Tanvi The Great.”

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the ‘Airlift’ actor revealed that the film struck a deep emotional chord, leaving him teary-eyed as he was completely moved by the story. Describing the film as a “moving, emotional ride,” Akshay said he found himself wholeheartedly rooting for the lead character, Tanvi. Though he watched the film a little late, the impact it had on him was undeniable. Kumar also extended his best wishes to Anupam Kher and the entire team, appreciating the heartfelt effort behind the project.

Sharing the trailer of the film, the 'Kesari Chapter 2' actor wrote, “A little late to the party, but so glad I watched this #TanviTheGreat is a moving, emotional ride that truly had me in tears and rooting with all my heart for Tanvi. Wishing my dear friend @anupamkher and the entire team, all the love for this beautiful film. Can’t wait to watch it on the big screen.”

Earlier, celebrities including, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana Ranaut among others lauded Kher’s film in heartfelt posts on social media.

SRK had written on his X handle, “To my friend @AnupamPKher who has always taken chances... whether it’s acting, filmmaking or life!! The trailer of #TanviTheGreat is looking awesome. All the best on this journey!!”

"Tanvi The Great" which marked the acting debut of Shubhangi, also starred Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, and Nasser in crucial roles. Kher and Iain Glen also appeared in special roles in the movie. Backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment banner, the film was released in the theatres on July 18.

Describing the film as an ode to those who stand out from the crowd, Anupam Kher shared, “Everyone who watches Tanvi The Great will walk away a little kinder perhaps even changed. This film is my tribute to every person who is different but no less. It’s the story of an autistic, brilliant, and fiercely determined girl who dreams of joining the Indian Army. This is one of the most important films of my career, and I’m confident audiences in India will connect with it just as deeply as those around the world already have.”

