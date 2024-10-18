Who is the special person in Gurdas Maan’s life?

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Gurdas Maan, a legendary figure in Punjabi music and cinema, has enjoyed a career spanning more than four decades. His distinctive fusion of traditional Punjabi folk with contemporary music has made him a cherished artist across multiple generations.

Recently, Maan expressed his admiration for Diljit Dosanjh’s performance in the film ‘Chamkila,’ where he played the role of Amar Singh Chamkila. He called Dosanjh a ‘special person’ in his life.

Speaking about the ‘Udta Punjab’ actor Gurdas said, “Everyone knows my love for Diljit. He is a special person and someone who is extremely talented and loveable. I see the amount of respect he has for me in his eyes. The love he receives from his audiences is so lovely to watch. I would love for him to be a part of my biopic as well if that ever happens. I loved him as (Amar Singh) in Chamkila. But having said that, I’m not someone who would self pitch my own biopic to anyone".

The ‘Udham Singh’ actor added, “If that organically happens or someone comes to me with a story like that, then why not? What matters to me is the fact that I want to continue making good music and ensure that I give my fans what they expect out of me”.

Born on January 4, 1957, in Giddarbaha, Punjab, Gurdas Maan rose to fame with his 1980 hit song ‘Dil Da Mamla Hai,’ which became an instant sensation. In addition to his musical career, Gurdas Maan has appeared in several Punjabi films, such as ‘Shaheed-e-Mohabbat Boota Singh’ and ‘Waris Shah: Ishq Daa Waaris’, earning acclaim for his acting skills. Talking about Diljit, the actor was most recently seen in Imtiaz Ali’s biopic ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ which received critical acclaim from audience and critics alike. The film was released on April 12, 2024 on Netflix, coinciding with Baisakhi.

