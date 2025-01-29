White blood cell count may signal severity of Covid symptoms in women: Study

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) A count of white blood cells (leukocytes) may be a crucial indicator for determining debilitating outcomes of Covid-19 in postmenopausal women, according to a new international study on Wednesday.

Even months after the initial diagnosis of Covid -- caused by the SARs-CoV-2 virus -- millions of people worldwide suffer from its ongoing effects.

Cognitive impairment and fatigue are the most common lingering symptoms, with cognitive impairment affecting 70 per cent of patients.

Older adults -- especially women -- are the most at risk, said the researchers from the US, and Singapore. “Post-acute sequelae of Covid infection significantly affects quality of life, often leading to severe disability.

This effect is particularly pronounced in women, who already experience higher rates of cognitive impairment after menopause,” said Dr. Monica Christmas, associate medical director for The Menopause Society.

“By understanding underlying factors, we can better address these challenges and work to mitigate the cascade of symptoms that follow,” she added.

The study, led by researchers from Rush University, Harvard Medical School, and Ohio State University, aims to better understand pre-existing risk factors that may make certain adults -- especially older postmenopausal women -- more vulnerable to more serious ongoing symptoms.

Specifically, they examined whether leukocyte count (a widely available clinical marker of systemic inflammation) was associated with Covid disease outcomes.

The results, published online today in the journal Menopause, showed that leukocyte count is an independent predictor of Covid symptom severity in postmenopausal women.

The findings extend the evidence that low-grade inflammation is not only an outcome of Covid symptom severity but may also precede acute Covid infection.

While more research is necessary, the initial work is promising because leukocyte count represents an easily accessible, inexpensive clinical marker, said the team.

