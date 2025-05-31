When Udit Narayan revealed what his ‘Papa’ asked to make it big in

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Veteran singer Udit Narayan, who has crooned countless memorable songs, and is one of the favourites of the millennials, once spoke about his journey in music, and an unspoken resistance from his father towards music.

A recently resurfaced video, shared by the Indian broadcaster, Prasar Bharati, shows the singer from his younger days, talking about popularity, and his parents’ approach towards music. The singer broke out on the scene with his song ‘Papa Kehte Hain Bada Naam Karega’. When he was asked what his father asked him to make it big in, the singer said, “My father used to tell me to do something big and make him proud but not in music. He used to tell me to become an engineer, become a doctor. But my mother used to tell me to do something in music”.

He further mentioned that it’s all his hard work that pays him getting many singing offers, and some of the gigs may overlap.

He shared, “Whatever God has given me today, may God give the same to everyone, but where I am today, the way you are looking at me, I have worked very hard for this. I have become popular by singing songs”.

“I go to many functions. I go to many places for recording. So it is possible that by getting 5-5 gigs at a time, I might have to request some people to accommodate my schedule. I have to tell them that, ‘Look, please, I already have 3 songs. So if we do your song the day after tomorrow, or let’s adjust a little’. So maybe they will feel bad. So you tell me, what is my fault in this?”, he added.

