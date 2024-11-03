When Sunny Deol tore his pants during the shoot of ‘Darr

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who recently turned 59, may have buried the hatchets with actor Sunny Deol but there was a time when the two held their guards up during the filming of ‘Darr’.

SRK portrayed the antagonist in the film, who is obsessed with Sunny’s fiancee, played by Juhi Chawla. During the climax of the movie, when Sunny was told by the director of the film, Yash Chopra that he would take a beating from SRK’s character, Sunny protested saying that his character is physically superior to SRK’s character as he is a trained soldier.

However, both SRK and Yash Chopra were adamant on executing the scene in a particular way. Action director Tinu Verma spoke about how Sunny was boiling with anger during the shoot of the climax.

He said, “Sunny said he (SRK) can’t attack me from the front because I am a naval officer. Sunny was right in his logic. SRK said, ‘I am not Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Gulshan Grover that I will attack on the back’”.

He further mentioned, “Sunny (Deol) got so angry eventually that he had his hands in his pocket, and he pushed his hands so hard that his pants tore. Everybody was shocked. SRK was also there. And then pack-up was announced”.

“He (Shah Rukh Khan) was stubborn. He told Yash Ji that ‘I won’t stab him in the back’. It’s because of that confident attitude that Shah Rukh is Baadshah”, he added.

SRK and Sunny finally put the feud behind their backs when they reunited at the success party of the Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Gadar 2’.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol has ‘Lahore 1947’, ‘Jaat’ and ‘Border 2’ in the pipeline. SRK will be next seen in ‘King’ which also stars his daughter Suhana Khan.

