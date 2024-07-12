When Kumar Sanu recorded 28 songs in a single day before leaving for 40-day US tour in 1993

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Singer Kumar Sanu took a trip down memory lane as he recalled a remarkable moment in his career when he recorded 28 songs in a single day.

Kumar Sanu appeared on the latest episode of the kids' singing reality show, ‘Superstar Singer 3’.

In a heartfelt tribute to the music maestro, the young contestants brought alive the magic of his iconic songs with their performances in a special episode titled ‘Namaste 90’s’.

Among the captivating performances, 14-year-old Khushi Nagar from Uttar Pradesh and Laisel Rai from Chandigarh left everyone awestruck with their soulful renditions of the songs ‘Tere Dar Par Sanam’ and ‘Teri Umeed Tera Intezar’.

Completely mesmerised and in awe of their singing, the ‘king of melody’ Kumar Sanu praised the duo, saying, “Khushi and Laisel, both of you sang so well; it was beautiful, and your singing filled my heart with joy. Especially the ‘aye sanam’ line, it was amazing, and you guys hit the note perfectly.”

“The words, the lines, and the emotions you delivered were out of this world. You took me back in time when I was recording this song. Fantastic job. Kudos to your captains, Salman and Pawandeep; you guys trained them really well. God bless,” he shared.

Kumar Sanu then further shared an interesting anecdote about his glorious musical journey in Bollywood.

The singer said: “I remember back then I was going for a 40-day US tour around 1993. At that time, most of the music directors and producers wanted me to finish all my recordings before leaving for the US. So, I called everybody to my studio one day and got all the songs recorded right from morning to night. I recorded all the songs in a day’s time.”

“In the industry, everybody knows that Kumar Sanu is the fastest singer. I could grasp things quickly, maybe it’s a blessing that I have got; hence, I was able to make a world record. I remember I sang the song ‘Sochenge Tumhe Pyar’ in nine minutes, and ‘Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan’ in 20-21 minutes. Your ability to grab and deliver is what counts. I truly thank God for giving me this gift,” he added.

In a sweet moment, Laisel’s father went on stage to express his wish to sing with his idol, Kumar Sanu.

Obliging his request, Kumar Sanu sang along with Laisel and her father to the song ‘Do Dil Mil Rahe Hai’.

‘Superstar Singer 3’ airs on Sony.

