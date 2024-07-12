Absconding J&K man arrested after four years

Srinagar, July 12 (IANS) J&K Police on Friday arrested a man who had been evading arrest for four years in Baramulla district.

The absconder was identified as Feroz Ahmad Khan and had been involved in some criminal activities.

“Continuing its crackdown against absconders, Baramulla police has arrested an absconder, who was evading his arrest for four years. A police party of police Station Boniyar arrested one absconder namely Feroz Ahmad Khan son of Gh Mohammad resident of Zehanpora Boniyar involved in case FIR No. 12/2020 u/s 498-A, 147,34 & 506 IPC of PS Boniyar," mentioned the police statement.

“Warrant of arrest was issued by the Court of JMIC Boniyar against him. He had been evading his arrest since 2020. He was produced before the court and was lodged in District Jail Baramulla," said the police.

The officials said the police are implementing rigorous measures to ensure that all individuals, who are absconding, are apprehended and held accountable for their criminal actions.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.