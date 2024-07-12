Tribal Board case: ED takes custody of K’taka ex-minister Nagendra, arrest likely

Bengaluru, July 12 (IANS) In a major development, former minister B Nagendra was taken into custody on Friday by the ED in connection with irregularities in Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited (KMVSTDC).

The Congress MLA from Bellary Rural Assembly seat, B Nagendra, was taken into custody by the ED at his Dollar’s Colony residence in Bengaluru.

After 40 hours of investigation, raids and grilling, the ED officials took Nagendra into custody for further interrogation.

The ED had raided Nagendra’s homes and office the previous day and for 40 hours, the officials did not allow the former minister and his family to leave their home and continuously questioned them.

Sources explained that Nagendra was uncooperative and claimed he had no clue about the irregularities in the Board.

Nagendra’s PA Harish, who has also been in the ED’s custody since Thursday has provided vital information about his involvement.

Today, officials will question Nagendra at the ED office in Bengaluru.

Harish’s statement provided some evidence regarding the transfer of corporation funds to an account opened with false documents at Union Bank of India, sources stated.

Checking the bank’s CCTV records also confirmed that Nagendra’s PA Harish and KMVSTDC Chairman and Congress MLA Basanagouda Daddal visited the bank.

Bank officials in custody revealed details about the deal between them.

Nagendra is accused of receiving hawala money and gold biscuits, and there is suspicion that transactions of over Rs 50 crore were made on his behalf.

The CBI is also conducting an investigation into the misappropriation case in the Board.

In addition to the residences of Nagendra and Daddal, the ED also raided the homes of three Union Bank staff members.

The ED has seized significant documents, digital evidence regarding illegal fund transfers.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Karnataka government has arrested 11 people in connection with the scam including the senior officers of the Union Bank of India, Board officials, middlemen and associates of Nagendra and Daddal.

The arrests were also made from Hyderabad city.

