When Jaya Bachchan felt neglected by Nehru government

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan once spoke about how she felt neglected during her younger years, not by her family or elders, but by the government.

During her appearance on Prasar Bharati Archives series 'In Conversation with Rajiv Mehrotra, Jaya, known for her candidness, recalled that while there were several initiatives for children, largely driven by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s vision, she felt there was a lack of attention toward the youth of the country. The video of her old interview is doing the rounds on social media.

In the clip, Jaya could be heard saying, “I felt very neglected, not by my parents, my teachers, or by elders, but by the government of the country.”

She added, “There were things being done for the children because Chacha Nehru wanted that way. But there was nothing being done for the youth, and that is something I felt needed to be addressed.”

The 76-year-old actress, known for her outspoken personality, recently made headlines after several reports stated that Jaya’s mother, Indira Bhaduri, passed away in Bhopal. Last month, Abhishek Bachchan's team released a statement clarifying that Indira Bhaduri is fine.

The statement read, “At this time, Jaya Bachchan and her family have not experienced any loss. We kindly request fans to remain supportive and to seek reliable updates, avoiding engagement with misleading or unverified information. They should not have to contend with the added burden of false reports. We urge everyone to respect the privacy of the Bachchan family at this time and to seek information from reliable sources for future updates.”

On the work front, Jaya was last seen in Karan Johar's film "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani". The film starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, and Dharmendra, Jaya, Shabana Azmi played their family members.

The family drama was released on July 28, 2023.

