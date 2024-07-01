When Chunky Panday was a part-time car dealer: 'Not easy, but it was fun'

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Actor Chunky Panday has reminisced about his struggling days in Bollywood, recalling how he had to wait in long queues in front of producers’ offices. He also revealed that he was a part-time car dealer at that time.

Chunky, who plays the role of Rakesh Raman in the recently released slice-of-life drama series ‘Industry’, shared: "My struggling days were very different, there were no casting directors or digital media, so we had to wait in long queues in front of producers’ offices. Getting to meet them and show them albums with photographs, we also had to dance in front of them and enact scenes from popular films."

"It was not easy, but it was fun. Well, those were my struggling days. I was a part-time hustler and part-time car dealer, so I used to get the chance to drive those cars around. Every day, I was in a different car, visiting producers' offices," said Chunky, who started his acting career with the 1987 multi-starrer film ‘Aag Hi Aag’.

Chunky further shared his experience working with his co-actors in 'Industry': "It was a pleasure working with this new generation of actors. I now understand that less is more-- their performances are so nuanced and organic. I believe that working with them motivated me to evolve. I gained a great deal of knowledge from this experience. I look forward to many, many seasons of Industry."

Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), the series revolves around the life of Aayush Verma (Gagan Arora), a young and ambitious screenwriter, as he tries to make his mark in the ever-changing film industry.

It also stars Guneet Monga, Ankita Goraya, Kunal Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Amit Masurkar, Suparn Verma, Sunit Roy, Sumit Arora and Prosit Roy in pivotal roles.

'Industry' is streaming on Amazon miniTV.

On the work front, Chunky was last seen in the 2022 sports action film 'Liger - Saala Crossbreed', starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead.

