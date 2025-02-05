When actor Arjun stunned Georgian Stuntmen with his skills!

Chennai, Feb 5 (IANS) Actor Arjun, who is known for his patriotism as much as he is known for his passion to stay fit, seems to have stunned Georgian stuntmen with his fitness levels while working on director Magizh Thirumeni’s eagerly awaited action extravaganza, Vidaa Muyarchi, featuring actor Ajith Kumar in the lead.

Actress Regina Cassandra, who plays an important role in Vidaa Muyarchi, while talking about her co-star Arjun in the film, recently said, “There was a particular action sequence with three Georgian stuntmen. Arjun sir just walked on the sets, got the inputs from the stunt master, and just amazed them by getting it done in a single take. Those guys were literally astonished, and asked about his age, only to be surprised yet again.”

Many on social media claim that actor Arjun plays the antagonist in Vidaa Muyarchi. However, there has been no official confirmation in this regard.

Meanwhile, the popular OTT platform Netflix has announced that it has brought the streaming rights of the Ajith Kumar-starrer ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’ after its theatrical release.

‘Vidaa Muyarchi’ has huge expecations riding on it for a number of reasons. Apart from the fact that it features Ajith Kumar in the lead, the film is being keenly watched as it is has been directed by one of Tamil cinema’s finest directors, Magizh Thirumeni, known for making stylish action entertainers.

‘Vidaa Muyarchi’ has a tag line, which when translated in English reads, “When everything and everyone forsakes you, believe in yourself.”

Trisha plays the female lead in this explosive action entertainer that will also feature Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Aarav, Nikhil Nair, Dasarathi and Ganesh among others.

Music for the film is by Anirudh Ravichander while cinematography is by Om Prakash and editing is by N B Srikanth.

