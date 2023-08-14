WhatsApp Web beta getting new screen lock feature

San Francisco, Aug 14 (IANS) Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new screen lock feature to users that joined the beta program of WhatsApp Web, to enhance privacy.

When users enable this feature, they will have to enter a password to unlock WhatsApp Web, reports WABetaInfo.

If users forget the password, they have to log out of WhatsApp Web and log in again by scanning the QR code.

The new screen lock feature makes sure that no one can access users' WhatsApp chats and messages without entering the password.

Also, push notifications will not show when the screen is locked.

"This definitely helps users maintain the confidentiality of their conversations by enhancing privacy and prevents unauthorised users from viewing their personal information," the report said.

This new feature is currently available to some users that use the latest version of WhatsApp Web beta, and is rolling out to more users over the coming weeks.

In May this year, it was reported that the messaging platform had released a new chat share sheet along with a redesigned emoji panel to beta users on WhatsApp Web.

Also, the Meta-owned platform had rolled out another beta feature on the web that allows users to edit messages.

Users can find the 'edit messages' feature in the menu options of a text message.

However, there is a time limit for editing the messages. Users can only edit messages within 15 minutes after sending them.

This limit aims to maintain the authenticity of the chat, as this feature should only be used to correct typing errors, not to completely change the message after a long time.

