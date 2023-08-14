Punjab CM dedicates 76 new Aam Aadmi Clinics commemorating Independence

Dhuri (Punjab), Aug 14 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday dedicated 76 more new Aam Aadmi Clinics statewide to commemorate the 76th year of India's freedom.



Addressing the gathering here after dedicating the clinics, the Chief Minister said this is the dawn of a new era in health revolution to provide quality health services to people at their doorsteps.

He said besides offering free medicines to people, these clinics are also providing service of 41 free clinical tests. “This is aimed at ensuring longevity of the life of the people of the state, besides focusing on quality health.”

The Chief Minister said his predecessors have never paid attention towards the health of the common man, while his government is laying major thrust on ensuring quality treatment to people.

Mann said on their part these leaders got to get their treatment done from foreign shores but the common people were left in lurch without quality treatment.

He said these leaders just treated the people as mere vote banks and never bothered about the life and health of people.

The Chief Minister said that concerted efforts of the government Punjab is ushering a new era of health revolution. He said that quality cancer treatment is now available due to which the people no longer have to visit the other states for treatment.

Mann said that in the coming days, the shortage of the officers in the district will be overcome by posting them from headquarters. He said these officers will be allotted work in the districts so as to ensure the wellbeing of the public. He has already posted those officers as Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendent of Police, who are ever ready to work for the wellbeing of masses.

Congratulating the people of the state, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said this is a historic initiative for welfare of people.

He said Punjab will not stop as the people of state have elected Bhagwant Mann government for a better future.

--IANS

vg/kvd

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.